Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 208,949 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,504.05. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 208,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,504.05. Insiders have purchased a total of 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.