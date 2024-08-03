SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Trading Up 4.4%

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
SEMAFO Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.
SEMAFO Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
