Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Service Co. International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.500 EPS.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $80.37.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

