SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,625 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. 1,416,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

About Camping World

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.