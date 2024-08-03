SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mission Produce by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 132,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $188,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

