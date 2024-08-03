SG Capital Management LLC Takes $8.58 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000. Silgan accounts for about 2.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,566,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,086. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.