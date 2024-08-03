Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.
In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
