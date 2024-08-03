Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.46. 1,333,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,880,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shopify Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

