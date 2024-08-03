Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 79,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

