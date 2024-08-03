Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Silicom Stock Performance
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Silicom in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
