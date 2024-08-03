Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Down 4.6%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. 79,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 29,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Singapore Airlines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.21%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

