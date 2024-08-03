SKALE Network One Day Volume Hits $40.48 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $267.59 million and approximately $40.48 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,954,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,436,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.