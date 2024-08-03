Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.79, Zacks reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 78.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,279. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.78. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Get Skillz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.