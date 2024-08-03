Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.94.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

