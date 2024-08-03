Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sleep Number Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $12.10. 885,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,256. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.