Sleepless AI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.51 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $20.57 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 206,562,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.41463652 USD and is down -7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $27,660,800.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

