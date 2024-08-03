Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $1,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $688,000.

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

