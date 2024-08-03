Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 135.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 20.2 %

SMSI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 166,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

