Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,970,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

