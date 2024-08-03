SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Earnings Results

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $166.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.76 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

SNDL Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SNDL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,836. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Get SNDL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.