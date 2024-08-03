Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 268,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,050. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

