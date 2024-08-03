Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.73. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 600,302 shares traded.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.04%. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

About Société Générale Société anonyme

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

