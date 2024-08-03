Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 215,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 44,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,850,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,983,684. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

