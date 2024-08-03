Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 576 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 267,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 295,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 635,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $111,770,000 after buying an additional 440,067 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,880,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $663.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

