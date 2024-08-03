Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,382 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,642. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.