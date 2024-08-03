Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.92. 3,082,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.