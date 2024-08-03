Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 294,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 244.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 172,312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 526,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,235. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

