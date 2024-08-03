Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,326,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,069,000 after buying an additional 260,305 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 7,905,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,405. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

