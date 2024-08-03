SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 644,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the previous session’s volume of 92,870 shares.The stock last traded at $43.97 and had previously closed at $43.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.