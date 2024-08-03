SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 18,684 shares.The stock last traded at $186.18 and had previously closed at $180.70.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $760.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

