Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. Spire also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Trading Down 0.2 %

Spire stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.