Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.15

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.15 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.24). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,066,723 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.22) to GBX 199 ($2.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £983.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5,733.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.57.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

