Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.57.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

