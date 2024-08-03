Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,746 shares of company stock worth $11,648,541 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

