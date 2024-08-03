SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS.
SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.56%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
