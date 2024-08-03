SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.94. 378,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 602,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.57.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

