S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.05% of S&T Bancorp worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp
In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,629. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
