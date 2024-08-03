STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells $1,386,520.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.