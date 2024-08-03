StakeWise Staked ETH Price Down 9.9% This Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $109.05 million and $495,227.91 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,029.71 or 0.04961540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,994 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,994.20671692. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,038.38573833 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $601,971.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

