Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $713.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

