Stephens Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $290.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $237.13 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.