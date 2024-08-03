StockNews.com Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $249.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $263.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

