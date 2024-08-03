Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,759. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $457.00 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

In related news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. Stephens began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

