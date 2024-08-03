Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 601 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. HTLF Bank increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $97.68. 18,281,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,789. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

