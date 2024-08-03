Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 479,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.