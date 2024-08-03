Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.