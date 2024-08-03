Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $308,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,095,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,358. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

