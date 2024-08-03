Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,392 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

