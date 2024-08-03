Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

