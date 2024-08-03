Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 94 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 4.0 %

AME traded down $6.39 on Friday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

